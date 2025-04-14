Ufko Recalled by Predators

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Ryan Ufko from Milwaukee.

Ufko has played in 71 contests for Milwaukee this season, totaling eight goals, 29 points and a +3 rating. The 6-foot, 174-pound blueliner leads the Admirals players in his position in assists (21) and points and is tied for the lead in goals (8); among rookie AHL defensemen, Ufko is fourth in goals, tied for sixth in points and tied for 10th in assists. Since debuting as a pro in 2023-24 with Milwaukee, he has recorded 35 points (9g-26a) and three power-play goals in 80 games. Ufko helped lead Milwaukee to the Western Conference Final of the Calder Cup Playoffs last season, posting 10 points (1g-9a), tied for the fourth-most among all defensemen.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Ufko recorded 81 points (23g-58a) in 106 career NCAA games for UMass Amherst from 2021-24. Serving as co-captain as a junior in 2023-24, he finished as a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award; was named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star; was named a Hobey Baker Award nominee; and won the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, presented to a Hockey East player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on the ice. He also received Hockey East Second All-Star Team honors as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2021-22, helping the Minutemen win the conference. He compiled 81 points (23g-58a) in 106 career games at the NCAA level.

The Admirals are off until they play their final game of the regular season on Friday night at home against the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

