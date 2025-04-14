Amerks Host Toronto Friday on Fan Appreciation Night

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The playoff bound Rochester Americans are celebrating their annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Genesee Regional Bank on Friday, April 18 when they host the Toronto Marlies in their 2024-25 regular-season home finale at The Blue Cross Arena.

As a way of thanking fans for the tremendous support they have once again shown the team this season, the Amerks will be giving away great prizes throughout the night, including a variety of autographed merchandise from the Amerks, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, as well as gift cards and coupons from various Amerks partners.

Fan Appreciation Night festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music from Thurlow and $3 12-ounce cans of Genesee and Genesee Light.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive portable charging banks, courtesy of Genesee Regional Bank, while an additional 500 co-branded Amerks and Genesee koozies will be distributed during Happy Hour, courtesy of Labatt. The UPS Store will also be offering a limited number of 2024-25 Amerks Team Photos as a postgame giveaway and Caraglio's Pizza will be supplying fans with coupons following the game.

Prior to the game, the 2024-25 Team Awards will be presented, including the Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Rob Zabelny Unsung Hero and the Fairand O'Neil Sportsmanship Award, while the Amerks Booster Club Awards, such as Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Player, will also be announced.

Friday's game will also be televised live locally on CW Rochester.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as $19 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

