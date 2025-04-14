Gulls Keep Coming Back, Top Coachella Valley in OT

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls erased multiple deficits tonight to come from behind and defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-3 in overtime.

Nico Myatovic scored his first career overtime goal tonight, his ninth goal of the season.

Roland McKeown netted his 15th goal of the season with eight seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 3-3. He also tallied his 23 rd assist of the year on Mysak's goal to bring his season total to 15-23=38 points. McKeown's 15 goals rank third among AHL defensemen.

Jan Mysak opened the scoring for San Diego tonight netting his 18th goal of the season.

Yegor Sidorov ended a six-game scoreless streak by netting his 17th goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period.

Judd Caulfield tallied his 14 th assist of the season with the primary assist on Mysak's goal. Caulfield's 11-14=25 points are one shy of tying his career high that he set last season.

Sasha Pastujov collected assists 27 and 28 of the season tonight with both assists being the primary helper on McKeown's GTG and Myatovic's GWG.

Ryan Carpenter added his 28 th assist of the year to bring his season total to 19-28=47 points.

Stian Solberg registered his third assist of the season, assisting on Myatovic's GWG.

Calle Clang stopped 27-of-30 shots tonight for his 10th victory of the season.

The Gulls return to San Diego for game number 70 on Wednesday, April 16 to battle the Henderson Silver Knights

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Head coach Matt McIlvane   

On tonight's win over Coachella Valley

We were not pleased with the last four games, and we know what just ended in the last four games, but today it's pride. It's about showing what we can do, and that's what the guys did.

On the comeback victory

The bottom line is that when you don't get the results, we're also getting outscored by large margins in parts of the last games and we're a prideful group. We knew something was off, and we fixed it, and the guys were able to come pull out a miracle victory today.

On Will Francis

We're happy to host his first pro game. Not only a person like that, but a hockey player like that. You're happy to have people like that around your organization. He was great today. I thought he moved the puck simply, I thought he was physical. He brought an edge to his game and he played well.

On Nico Myatovic's overtime goal

It's kind of looking at guys and you get a gut feeling and he earns that gut feeling by a lot of reliable play over the course of this whole season. He's gotten rewarded on the scoresheet more in the back half, which shows how he's developing. But it's great for him to be the hero today.

Defenseman Will Francis

On his professional debut

Yeah, I felt unbelievable. The guys made it super easy for me, just making it easy going back for pucks, talking. And just welcomed me with open arms, so I felt super comfortable.

On his journey through his battle with cancer

This last time I went through it, honestly, I might have thought this was it. And then I went out and skated for the first time after that, and I realized this is what I love to do. I kind of knew I was going to do whatever it takes to get back to doing the things I love and it was a special day for sure.

On if he's had a moment to reflect on his debut

I don't think I've really had a moment yet. I think it's just a love for the game. It's something I fell in love with, just skating in my backyard rink when I was four years old, and it's something that whenever I get out there, that's kind of my happy place. That's my comfort zone. And it just feels great. I think it's good too, for other people to see someone go through hard things and come out on the other side of it. It gives people motivation and inspiration.

On his dad making it to Coachella Valley for the game and his friends and family

Yeah, super special. I can't wait to give him a big hug right after this, go and see him. And it was huge, like they were my support system through all of this. I obviously had a great support system between previous teammates. The University of Minnesota Duluth was huge, the entire coaching staff there was in my corner along with the training staff there as well. Family, friends, my girlfriend, my girlfriend's family, they were all huge and just supporting me with anything I needed, whenever I needed it. And I wouldn't be here without them today.

On joining the Gulls

I was here for three weeks. I was always practicing with the guys, getting comfortable with them, getting comfortable with speed, and it was just great. It was a happy feeling. I was super pumped up to go. I haven't played a lot of hockey this year unfortunately, and it's kind of been like a month now since we ended in Duluth, so I was just ready to go. Maybe a little antsy, but once we got going out there a couple of shifts in the first, I settled in and felt like I played my game.

On tonight's win over Coachella Valley and team culture

I think it just shows us how tightknit the group is in there. They're willing to battle for each other. We have guys sacrificing their body all over the ice. It just shows how close everybody is. They're welcoming to me and they've been welcoming to the new guys that also came in away from the rink and it's a fun locker room to be a part of.

Forward Nico Myatovic

On his overtime goal

Yeah, it obviously felt good. Great play by Stian [Solberg] and Sasha [Pastujov] to win that battle, then Sasha just put it right on my tape and I was able to bury it so it was good.

On what the team is playing for late in the season

The message in the room has just been to play for each other these last few games. We have a really tight group in there, so any opportunity that we can put that Gulls jersey on, we are going to do it with pride and that is what we did tonight.

On breaking the four-game skid

It was huge. We went on a little bit of a skid there but I think it was huge to win that one in overtime and hopefully get some mojo back here for these last three games.

On the final three games of the season

We want to finish strong and that is kind of the message. We have three more opportunities here before the season ends and we are going to keep that same message throughout the rest of the time here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

Gulls Keep Coming Back, Top Coachella Valley in OT - San Diego Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.