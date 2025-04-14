Less Than 200 Tickets Remaining for Belleville Sens 2025 Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Excitement is building toward the Belleville Senators' final home game of the regular season, and the club is announcing today that less than 200 tickets remain for Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board! Fans should act fast to score the final remaining seats for the matchup against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) this Saturday, April 19, 2025, at CAA Arena.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, will kick off around 4:00 p.m. with the player red carpet arrivals outside of Gate 1, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to take in the team's 2025 Player Awards before puck drop, which include the clubs first ever Fan's Choice Award.

Fans will also have thousands of chances to score various giveaway items from the season, including noisemakers, t-shirts, blankets, bags, and more! Plus, the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board will be giving away 500 Bay of Quinte Posters, exclusive BoQ t-shirts, and giving one lucky fan a chance to win up to $1,000 with Bay of Quinte Plinko!

"Our fans are the heart of this organization, and Fan Appreciation Night is our way of saying thank you for their incredible support all season long," said Belleville Sens VP of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're thrilled to be able to reward fans for their commitment to the club on what is sure to be a fun, memorable experience, and we can't wait to celebrate with our loyal 613 Country community."

Tickets for the Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board are available now via Ticketmaster.

Season Seat Memberships are now on sale and up for renewal for the 2025-26 season. Get the best value, the closest access to players, and the best experiences by becoming a season seat member today.

