Providence's Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins forward Matthew Poitras has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 13, 2025.

Poitras recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in two games last week for the Bruins.

On Friday evening, Poitras registered a career-high four points, scoring twice and adding two assists in Providence's 6-2 victory at Hartford. Then on Saturday, he picked up three more assists - also a personal best - as the Bruins defeated Belleville, 4-3 in overtime.

Poitras has split this season, his second pro campaign, between Providence and Boston, totaling 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 38 AHL contests with the P-Bruins. He has added one goal and 10 assists in 33 NHL outings in 2024-25.

A second-round choice by Boston in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old Poitras spent his rookie season with the parent Bruins, tallying five goals and 10 assists in 33 NHL games.

