Alex Suzdalev Re-Assigned to Stingrays

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the club's National Hockey League affiliate the Washington Capitals, announced today that forward Alex Suzdalev has been re-assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Suzdalev, 21, has appeared in three games with Hershey this season. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at Springfield.

The rookie has scored 39 points (15g, 24a) in 50 games for South Carolina this season. He has posted 10 multi-point games, including five separate three-point performances. Over his past five games with the Stingrays, Suzdalev has scored seven points (3g, 4a).

Suzdalev, a third-round draft pick of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft, collected 25 points (9g, 16a) in 30 games last season with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League.

