Fan Appreciation Night Details
April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Friday is the final home game of the regular season as the Condors look to secure a playoff spot! It's Fan Appreciation Night with thousands of prizes to be won via mystery scratchers. Purchase as many scratchers for $15 as you would like to win nearly $80,000 worth of items. Items range from jerseys, signed memorabilia, gift cards, sticks, tickets, and even a grand prize of a decorative garage floor from Steve Holloway Painting valued at over $3,500! Check out all the prizes below.
Purchase a Fan Appreciation Night Family Pack and get four tickets, four hot dogs, and four fountain drinks for just $99!
Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m. Be there for the home regular season finale as the Condors push for a playoff berth!
