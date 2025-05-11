P-Bruins Season Ends in Loss to Charlotte
May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Charlotte, NC - The Providence Bruins season ended in a 5-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers in game five of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Sunday evening at Bojangles Coliseum.
How It Happened
Tobias Bjornfort collected a loose puck above the crease and flicked a shot into the back of the net, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 12:42 remaining in the first period.
Wilmer Skoogs's one-timer from the left circle snuck inside the far post, extending the Charlotte lead to 2-0 with 11:22 to play in the second frame.
Oliver Okuliar scored on a one-timer at the right post to make it 3-0 with 16:42 remaining in the third period.
Vinni Lettieri collected a puck off the boards at the right post and tucked it into the back of the net, cutting the Checkers' lead to 3-1 with 12:02 left in the third period. Mason Millman and Matthew Poitras received assists.
Lettieri banked a backhanded shot off the goaltender and into the back of the net from the left post for a power play goal, shrinking the Charlotte lead to 3-2 with 4:01 to play in the third frame. Fraser Minten and Ian Mitchell received assists.
Bjornfort scored on the empty net with 1:08 left.
Will Lockwood scored on the empty net with 23 seconds to play.
Stats
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of 28 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 8 shots.
The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
