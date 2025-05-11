IceHogs and Admirals Face-Off for Decisive Game Five

May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals in a winner take all game five. The IceHogs return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena after taking the first two games of the series in Milwaukee.

Game Four Recap:

The Admirals opened the scoring in game three when Turner Ottenbreit threw a puck from the blue line past Drew Commesso at 7:54 into the first period. Rockford did not waste any time responding as Jackson Cates scored his first goal of the postseason just eight seconds after Milwaukee's goal. Aidan Thompson would give Rockford the lead late in the period after he beat Matthew Murray. Milwaukee would control much of the middle period with goals from Kyle Marino and Ozzie Wiesblatt to take a 3-2 lead. The IceHogs were held to just three shots on goal in the second period. In the final frame Rockford would take 11 shots on Murray and come close to tying the game but eventually came up short to drop their second consecutive game at home.

Calder Cup Playoff Records:

(5) Rockford: 4-2

(1) Milwaukee: 2-2

Rookies Leading The Way:

Both Samuel Savoie and Aidan Thompson found their names on the scoresheet in game three to add to their postseason point totals. Savoie, who has points in his last three games, is tied with Texas' Justin Hryckowian for the rookie lead with six points. Thompson scored his second goal of the postseason for his fourth point of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Blackhawks 2022 3rd round pick is seventh in rookie scoring this postseason. Three of Thompson's four points have come this series against Milwaukee. Captain Brett Seney has been impressed how the rookies have responded to the postseason challenge.

"They're accepting the challenge, they're not dipping their toe in. They are winning their matchups, as a group we have an extra 5% and maybe our group can look at some of these younger guys as an example and you know everyone pull the rope on Sunday," Seney said after game four.

On The Line:

The Rockford IceHogs have a chance to punch their ticket to the Central Division Finals for the first time since the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs where they met the Texas Stars. In the 2018 postseason, Rockford went 7-0 against Milwaukee and Manitoba on their way to the division final. During their time in the AHL, the IceHogs have a 3-0 record in game five, including two wins on the road. Rockford took the first two games of the series in Milwaukee after going 0-3-2 in the regular season in Milwaukee. With a win this afternoon, Rockford would meet the Texas Stars in the division final and knock out the regular season division champion Milwaukee Admirals.

Impact Players:

Joey Anderson was held off the score sheet in both home games against the Admirals after his four point performance in game 2. Anderson who is in just his second postseason with Rockford leads the IceHogs with six points (4G,2A) in six games. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski has been impactful throughout the postseason as he started with points in the first four games. Korchinski has two goals and two assists this postseason and also leads the IceHogs with 24 PIM and a +6 rating. Drew Commesso had a strong bounce back performance after surrendering five goals in game three. The IceHogs netminder made 23 saves in game four, giving his team a chance to clinch the series on home ice. The 22-year-old has a 2.07 GAA and a 4-2 record heading into game five against Milwaukee.

One Last Look At Milwaukee:

The back-to-back regular season division champs have clawed their way back into this best-of-five series with two wins on the road. The Ad's came back from an 0-2 deficit last season against the Texas Stars as they went on the rattle off three wins in a row to advance to the division finals. Keifer Bellows leads the way following a game three hat-trick with six points in the series. Ozzie Wiesblatt is second on the team with four points this postseason. Matthew Murray has stifled the IceHogs in consecutive games, making 48 total saves in the two games in Rockford. After allowing eight goals in the first two meetings, Murray has allowed just two goals against in his past two starts. The Admirals goaltender now has a 7-7 lifetime record in the postseason dating back to his time with the Texas Stars.

Division Semifinal Round Schedule:

Game 1 - Thu., May 1 at Milwaukee, W 3-2 OT

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 at Milwaukee, W 6-1

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 vs Milwaukee L 2-6

Game 4 - Fri., May 9 vs Milwaukee L 2-3

Game 5 - Sun., May 11 at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.*

* - if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.