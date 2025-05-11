IceHogs Season Comes to a Close in Overtime of Game 5

May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Milwaukee, WI. - The Rockford IceHogs fell in Game 5 of the Division Semifinals against the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 in overtime, ending their season inside Panther Arena.

Rockford's strong territorial start helped to earn Aidan Thompson a penalty shot just five minutes into the game. The rookie skated through the slot, but his shot was thwarted by Milwaukee's Matt Murray.

Ten seconds after the save on a two-on-one rush, Joakim Kemell fed Chase De Leo off the far post who's shot went in between the legs of Drew Commesso.

In the 2nd period, Zach Sanford scored twice in the span of 2:47. The veteran tied the game at 1-1 after receiving a feed from Brett Seney below the goal line, then touching it through Milwaukee's Matt Murray.

The Hogs jumped on their first power play of the game seven minutes into the 2nd. Sanford finished off a passing combination with Cole Guttman and Gerry Mayhew from the bottom of the near circle to take a 2-1 lead.

Milwaukee responded off a Rockford giveaway behind Commesso moments later. Fedor Svechkov wrapped the puck into an empty net from the right of the cage to tie the game at 2-2. The Admirals grabbed the lead back with 1:06 remaining in the period with a blast from the near dot off the stick of Jesse Ylonen.

Rockford pushed in the 3rd period and found an equalizer with nine minutes to go. Ethan Del Mastro's shot rebounded off Murray's pads and was snapped home by Joey Anderson to bring the Hogs even at 3-3.

Milwaukee found the series winner 1:38 into OT while on the powerplay. Fedor Svechkov banged in the rebound to the right of the net to give the Admirals a Game 5 win.

Rockford hosts Game 1 of the Central Division Finals on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!







American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.