Svechkov Send Ads to Division Finals

May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Fedor Svechkov scored the series-clinching goal in overtime to propel the Admirals to a 4-3 win over Rockford in a decisive game five of the Central Division Finals.

The win puts the Admirals into the Division Finals against Texas in a best-of-five series that will begin in Austin on Thursday night. This is the fourth consecutive season the Ads have advanced to the division finals and the third straight year they will play the Stars in the post-season.

Today's win also marks the second straight season the team has overcome an 0-2 series deficit in the division semifinals after they did the same against Texas last year. Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor improved his record in elimination games to a remarkable 16-4 in his six years behind the bench.

Svechkov scored two goals in the game while Chase De Leo and Jesse Ylonen also lit the lamp for Milwaukee, while Matt Murray stopped 28 shots to earn his third straight win in net.

Marc Del Gaizo added a pair of assists in the game and is now the only player in Admirals history to win a playoff series in four consecutive seasons. He has now played 45 playoff games with the team, the most by a defenseman in the team's annuls.

Svechkov's heroics came early in overtime after former Admiral Zach Sanford, who scored two goals in the game for the IceHogs, took a delay of game penalty putting Milwaukee on the power-play. The play started when Del Gaizo ripped a one-timer that was stopped by Rockford goalie Drew Commesso. The rebound went to Ozzy Wiesblatt, who's shot was also stopped but the puck went right to Svechkov who slide it five-hole to secure the win.







