Checkers Advance to Third Round of Playoffs

May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the team secured a 3-2 series victory over the Providence Bruins by way of a 5-2 victory in Game 5 earlier today.

Charlotte's next series, the best-of-five Atlantic Division Final, will be played against the winner of an ongoing matchup between the No. 1 Hershey Bears and No. 5 Lehigh Valley Phantoms, which is currently tied 2-2. Game 5 of the best-of-five series was still in progress at the time of this release.

Dates and times for Charlotte's next playoff games are contingent upon the opponent and will be announced as soon as possible following the conclusion of the series between Hershey and Lehigh Valley.







