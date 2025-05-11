Admirals Take on Texas in Division Finals

May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Texas Stars in the Central Division Finals beginning with game one in Cedar Park, TX on Thursday, May 15th at 7 pm.

Game two is slated for Sunday, May 18th before the series shifts to Panther Arena for games three, and if necessary, four and five.

Central Division Finals - Series "R" (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Thu., May 15 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7 CT

Game 2 - Sun., May 18 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7 CT

Game 3 - Wed., May 21 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7 CT

*Game 4 - Fri., May 23 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7 CT

*Game 5 - Sun., May 25 - Texas at Milwaukee, 6 CT

*if necessary

The Admirals finished the regular season as the Central Division Champions, accumulating a 40-21-5-6 record and 91 points, while the Stars ended the regular season in second place two points back of the Ads with a 43-26-3-0 mark. Per AHL rules, because the distance between the teams is over 350 miles, the team with more points in the regular season has the choice to play the first two games at home or the final three in the best-of-five series.

Milwaukee had a 4-3-0-1 record against Texas during the regular season, including a 1-2-0-1 mark at Panther Arena. Cal O'Reilly led the Ads in scoring this season against the Stars with seven points (3g-4a), while Matt Murray posted a 4-1-0-1 mark against his former team.

This is the third consecutive season and the fifth time overall that the two teams have met in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Last season the Ads defeated the Stars in five games in the division semifinals and ended up advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.







