Division Finals Schedules Announced for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the schedules for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs' four Division Finals series.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A2-Charlotte Checkers

Game 1 - Fri., May 16 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 17 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 21 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 4 - Thu., May 22 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 24 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N1-Laval Rocket vs. N2-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Wed., May 14 - Laval at Rochester, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., May 16 - Laval at Rochester, 7:05

Game 3 - Wed., May 21 - Rochester at Laval, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 23 - Rochester at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 25 - Rochester at Laval, 4:30

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Thu., May 15 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 18 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 21 - Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 23 - Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 25 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)

P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P2-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 - Fri., May 16 - Colorado at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 18 - Colorado at Abbotsford, 9:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 21 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 - Fri., May 23 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 - Mon., May 26 - Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.







