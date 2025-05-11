Texas Set to Face Milwaukee in Central Division Finals

May 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars face off with the Milwaukee Admirals

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars face off with the Milwaukee Admirals(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will face the Milwaukee Admirals in the best-of-five Central Division Finals starting Thursday. The first two games will take place at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets will go on sale soon at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Stay tuned to the Stars' social media pages for exact timing.

The Stars advanced after defeating the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-4 in double overtime Friday in Game Three of the Central Division Semifinals to win the series 3-0. Milwaukee overcame a 2-0 series deficit to win the final three games against the Rockford IceHogs, including a 4-3 overtime win Sunday in Game Five at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take the other semifinal series 3-2.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-five)

Game 1: Thursday, May 15 - Milwaukee at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 2: Sunday, May 18 - Milwaukee at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 3: Wednesday, May 21 - Texas at Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 4: Friday, May 23 - Texas at Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 5: Sunday, May 25 - Texas at Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 6:00 p.m. CT

*if necessary

The Stars and Admirals have met four times before in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Milwaukee came back to beat Texas in the 2024 Central Division Semifinals after the Stars led the series 2-0, and the Admirals also won a decisive Game Five of the 2023 Central Division Finals at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas defeated the Admirals in four games during the 2013 first round after the Stars won the South Division, and the Admirals won the first-ever playoff series between the teams in six games during the 2011 first round.

Texas and Milwaukee split an eight-game season series during the 2024-25 regular season, with both teams winning three road games. The Stars opened the series with a 4-0 shutout on Dec. 21 in Wisconsin, thanks to 17 saves from Magnus Hellberg. The next time the teams clashed, Cameron Hughes netted a hat trick in a 5-2 Stars win Jan. 10 at Panther Arena. Texas continued their success in the first game at the H-E-B Center when Antonio Stranges broke a 3-3 tie late in regulation on Jan. 18, but former Stars goaltender Matt Murray shut out his old team 4-0 on Jan. 19 in the rematch.

The Admirals narrowly snapped the Stars' franchise-record, ten-game road winning streak Jan. 29 with a 2-1 result, but Texas won the final game in Milwaukee 4-3 in a shootout Mar. 5. The final two games of the season series helped vault the Admirals to the regular season division title, as they won back-to-back defensive battles in Cedar Park, 2-1 and 3-1 on April 5-6.

The winner of the Central Division Finals will face the winner of the Pacific Division Finals, featuring the Colorado Eagles and the Abbotsford Canucks, in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals, with dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Games One and Two in Cedar Park will go on sale soon at www.texasstars.com/tickets and the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park box office. Stay tuned to the Stars' social media pages for exact timing. To secure your seats for the entire playoff run, call 512-GO-STARS (467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com today.

