P-Bruins Fall to Checkers in Game Two

May 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Charlotte Checkers 2-0 in game two of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Sunday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Charlotte leads the best-of-five series 2-0.

How It Happened

Wilmer Skoog scored off his body on a rebound at the right post to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 17:50 remaining in the second period.

The puck redirected off Ben Steeve's skate in the slot and across the goal line, extending the Charlotte lead to 2-0 with 11:14 to play in the second frame.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 of 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Charlotte leads the series 2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Charlotte Checkers for game three of the best-of-five second round series on Wednesday, May 7 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

