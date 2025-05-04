Monsters Force Game 4 After 3-1 Win against Rocket

May 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 3-1 on Sunday evening at Place Bell. With the win, the Monsters trail the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 1-2.

Following a scoreless first period, Dylan Gambrell broke the ice with a tally at 18:05 of the middle frame with helpers from Roman Ahcan and Luca Pinelli sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 1-0. Gambrell scored his second goal of the night at 7:32 of the third period off feeds from Pinelli and Ahcan. Ahcan added a shorthanded marker of his own at 11:49 assisted by Samuel Knazko pushing the Monsters lead to 3-0. The Rocket added a tally from Laurent Dauphin at 13:26, but Cleveland stood strong to force a Game 4 with a final score of 3-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 36 shots for the win while Laval's Cayden Primeau made 22 saves in defeat.

The Monsters and Rocket meet for Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals on Tuesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 0 1 2 - 3

LAV 0 0 1 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/3 4/4 19 min / 8 inf

LAV 37 0/4 3/3 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves W 36 1 3-2

LAV Primeau L 22 3 0-1

