Bears Pushed to Brink in 4-2 Loss to Phantoms

May 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (1-2) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 lead in the second period, but the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-1) responded with two goals of their own to deal Hershey by a 4-2 loss in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center. Lehigh Valley now leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and Hershey must win its next game (Friday, May 9 at Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m.) to extend its season.

NOTABLES:

The Bears surrendered a shorthanded goal for the second consecutive game and their third overall of the 2025 playoffs when Jacob Gaucher gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead at 11:23 of the first period.

Andrew Perrot drew into the lineup for Hershey, making his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, and netted the tying score for the Bears at 3:03 of the second period on a shot from the point, with assists from Matt Strome and Alex Limoges.

Ivan Miroshnichenko then netted his first of the postseason at 4:27 to give Hershey a 2-1 lead.

Cal Petersen replaced Parker Gahagen in net for the hosts at 11:12 of the second period after Gahagen left the game with an apparent injury while making a save.

Garrett Wilson netted a power-play goal to level the score at 13:09 and Nikita Grebenkin scored at 15:51 to put Lehigh Valley back in front, 3-2. Olle Lycksell capped the scoring at 14:09 of the third period.

Forward Dalton Smith was also inserted into the lineup along with Perrott for Hershey, as Henrik Rybinski and Nicky Leivermann were unavailable after playing the first two games of the series.

SHOTS: HER 32, LV 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 22-for-26; LV - Parker Gahagen, 15-for-17, and Cal Petersen [W], 15-for-15

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-6; LV - 1-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson evaluating the series and power play unit:

"Well right now it's do or die. Over the past couple years, our first year went to a Game Seven [in the Calder Cup Finals]. I know it's only a five game series, but we have to come back and try to get a win next Friday. But tonight's game, we weren't that bad, but I thought once again, [Lehigh Valley got] another shorthanded goal, so our power play is going to be shaken up a bit - it's going to be a different look on Friday for sure."

Nelson on his level of concern with the team facing elimination:

"I'm not panicking by any stretch of the means. This is what you call nursing like a break in front of our face right now, so we've just got to go back home, lick our wounds, and prepare ourselves for the game Friday night."

Nelson on whether the series thus far is the result of internal play or Lehigh Valley:

"I think it's both. I've got to give Lehigh credit. They're playing smart, they're playing strong. You know, their top guys are getting it done. Our guys aren't, and so for us we've got to dig deep. I don't think everybody in the locker room has given us 110 percent, and we'll address that. There'll be changes made for the next game."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they visit Lehigh Valley for a must-win Game 4 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday, May 9, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Should the series return to Hershey, Game 5 will take place on Sunday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

