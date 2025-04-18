Penguins Fight Hard But Lose to Bears, 4-2

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, Pa. - In their penultimate game of the regular season, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hershey Bears, 4-2, on Friday night at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (39-23-7-1) survived an early barrage from Hershey thanks to strong goaltending by Joel Blomqvist, then stayed within striking distance of the back-to-back champs until the very end. Rookie Jack Back, called up from the Wheeling Nailers prior to the game, recorded two points including his first AHL goal.

Hershey opened the scoring with a strike from Ivan Miroshnichenko 9:41 into the contest.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton knotted the score on its second shot of the game at the 16-minute mark of the opening frame. Zach Gallant forced a sharp-angle shot that snuck through Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard for a 1-1 tie.

Joel Blomqvist several key saves within the first five minutes of the second period, but Hendrix Lapierre gave the Bears back the lead at 5:17.

Hershey extended their lead to 3-1 mid-way through the final frame with a backdoor bury from Bogdan Trineyev.

Beck tallied his first AHL goal with 3:59 left in regulation, to pull the Penguins back within one.

The Penguins maintained pressure in the offensive zone with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker, but after a handful of key shot blocks, Hershey's Matt Strome fluttered a backhander into the empty cage to conclude the night's scoring.

Blomqvist made 33 saves for the Penguins, while Shepard recorded 19 saves in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps up its regular season at home tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 19, against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop for Fan Appreciation Night is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

