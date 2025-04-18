Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson has reduced the suspension assessed to Bridgeport Islanders forward Adam Beckman from 10 games to eight (8) games.
Beckman had been suspended by the AHL's Player Safety Committee on Apr. 9 as a consequence of an incident that occurred in Bridgeport's game vs. Charlotte on Apr. 5.
Beckman has served three games, and will miss Bridgeport's remaining two games of the 2024-25 regular season. He will complete the final three games of the suspension the next time he is active on an AHL club roster.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.