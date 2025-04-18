Firebirds Clinch Home-Ice for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - Get #FiredUp for Playoff Hockey! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), have officially clinched home-ice for the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and will face either the San Jose Barracuda or the Calgary Wranglers next week at Acrisure Arena.

Following today's San Jose Barracuda win over the Calgary Wranglers, the Firebirds have locked up the fourth-place spot in the Pacific Division and will begin the best-of-three series this Tuesday night. The opponent will be decided following the result of the Barracuda at Wranglers game this Sunday afternoon in Calgary.

Round One Series Schedule

Game One - Tuesday, April 22nd - 7:00 p.m. PT

Game Two - Saturday, April 26th - 6:00 p.m. PT

Game Three (if necessary) - Sunday, April 27th - 5:00 p.m. PT

For the third straight year, the Coachella Valley Firebirds' 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Secure your 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs seats today!

Click HERE to get your tickets now!

Fan Appreciation Night!

Coachella Valley concludes their regular season home schedule tonight Friday, April 18th at 6 p.m. PT for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Acrisure! Get tickets HERE!

Postseason Pop-Up Events!

The Firebirds will be holding community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey around the Coachella Valley. These events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds' players and personalities, and more! Each event will run from 3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT or until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Pop-Up Event Schedule:

Monday, April 21st

Burgers & Beer

79-815 California Highway 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 24th

Burgers & Beer

72273 Dinah Shore Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Friday, April 25th

The Shops at El Paseo

73-061 El Paseo, Suite 5

Palm Desert, CA 92260

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Group Tickets Available During Playoffs!

Group tickets are also on sale for every playoff game! For groups of 10 or more, take advantage of special ticket discounts and the opportunity to avoid taxes and fees when attending a game. Don't miss out - lock in your tickets today and be part of the excitement! Bring your group to a game, click HERE to learn more!

Season Tickets on Sale Now!

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Join the Firebirds family and secure your seats for another thrilling season of action. Click HERE to learn more about season tickets!

Premium Seating at Firebirds' Games

Experience the game like never before with Firebirds' Premium Seating! Experience access to the VIP amenities from the comfort of one of several club options located throughout Acrisure Arena. Deposits are currently accepting deposits for our exclusive, sold-out premium areas.

