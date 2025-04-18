San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 19

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host Fan Appreciation Night brought to you by Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air this Saturday, April 19 at Pechanga Arena San Diego during their contest vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds (6 p.m.). The first 8000 fans in attendance will receive a Gulls baseball third jersey giveaway.

Pregame festivities kickoff at 4 p.m. in the North parking lot with a tailgate brought to by our friends at Mason Ale Works. Enjoy live music from Monkey Jam, a videogame truck with hundreds of games on all consoles, a taco food truck, $8 Light the Lamp Lagers along with many more games and activities for fans of all ages. In addition to the pregame tailgate, the Gulls will take warmups in specialty black and gold Gulls Elite jerseys as a nod to San Diego season ticket holders, thanking them for their support all season long. Following warmups, those jerseys will be signed and available to bid on via auction through the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Random seat locations will be selected throughout the night to win additional Gulls, Anaheim Ducks and sponsor prizes, including player autographed items. Winning seat numbers will be announced on the videoboard throughout the game. Prizes can be claimed at the redemption table located outside section 24. Another notable activation fans can enjoy is 20 percent off all merchandise for everyone in attendance.

Continuing a Gulls tradition, a group of lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a Gulls jersey off their back. They will be invited down to the ice to receive one player's autographed game-worn jersey from Saturday's contest.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host the Jersey Off the Back jersey raffle Saturday night beginning at 5p.m.and ending at the conclusion of the second intermission, with winners announced at the beginning of the third period. Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Foundation table at Section 10 on the concourse. Additionally, the San Diego Gulls Foundation will hold a surprise puck sale featuring specialty pucks from the 2024-2025 season. Half of all pucks sold include an additional prize! Surprise pucks are $25 each and will be available at the Foundation table at Section 10 on the concourse while supplies last.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host an online auction featuring the exciting Jersey Off the Back experiences, unique memorabilia such as goaltender Oscar Dansk's 2024-2025 goalie mask, and much more. Information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting FANAPP to 76278. Bidding closes at 8pm on Saturday night. All proceeds raised through the evening's auction, raffle, and surprise puck sale will support the work of the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Less than 1000 tickets for Fan Appreciation Night remain available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

