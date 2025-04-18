Rockford Rocks Grand Rapids 4-1 in Slugfest
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs closed out the home portion of their regular season in fashion with a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Despite six total minor penalties being called in the 1st period, Drew Commesso and Sebastian Cossa each turned aside every shot they faced in the opening 20 minutes.
Just under five minutes into the middle period, Gavin Hayes and Brett Seney executed a perfect two-on-one to open the scoring. The captain fed the rookie in the crease to slide the puck into an open net.
Three minutes after the Hayes' tally, Zach Sanford dangled his way into the slot and got a fortunate bounce off a Grand Rapids defenseman to push the Hogs in front 2-0.
At the final horn of the middle period, bedlam occurred in the Rockford zone with a full brawl before the second intermission.
In the opening minutes of the 3rd period, Cavan Fitzgerald provided an insurance goal, deking to his backhand through the crease.
At 12:31 of the final period and on the man-advantage, Amadeus Lombardi got the Griffins on the board with a wrister from the near circle to cut into the deficit 3-1. GR pulled its goaltender in the final two minutes, giving Jalen Luypen the chance to put the game on ice.
The IceHogs conclude the regular season on Saturday, April 19 at 7pm CT against the Wolves at Allstate Arena.
