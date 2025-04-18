Wolf Pack Tops Islanders

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-49-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, were defeated by the Hartford Wolf Pack (30-33-7-2) in their final trip to the XL Center this season, 4-1, on Friday.

Alex Jefferies scored his 13th goal of the year - and his second in the last three games - nearly four minutes into the contest, but Hartford responded with four unanswered goals in its season finale.

The Islanders had been outscored mightily in first periods over their last nine games, but turned things around with Jefferies' early tally just 4:05 in. Liam Foudy took Gemel Smith's pass and raced into the Wolf Pack zone, slowing on the left side before finding the Bridgeport rookie. Jefferies cut through the left circle and in towards the crease, beating Dylan Garand (20-10-8) short side to make it 1-0. Garand was perfect on the final 21 shots he faced.

Bridgeport retained its slight advantage for more than 26 minutes, but the Wolf Pack strung together four consecutive goals including two in a span of 2:10 during the second period. Brandon Scanlin tied the game on his eighth tally of the season via a rebound at the doorstep, and Dylan Roobroeck notched the eventual game winner with a heavy wrist shot between the circles at 12:21. It was Roobroeck's team-leading 20th goal and fifth against the Isles. Nathan Sucese earned the primary assist on both.

Noah Laba made it 3-1 in the final 28 seconds of the period before Jaroslav Chmelar tipped home Casey Fitzgerald's slap shot exactly one minute into the third. Tristan Lennox (0-4-0) made 18 saves on the night.

The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play, but 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport finished its season series against the Wolf Pack 2-6-2-0.

Game #72: The Islanders face the Providence Bruins in their final game of the season, squaring off against Boston's affiliate at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

