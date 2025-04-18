Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers set the tone early and sealed the win with two third period goals, holding off a late push from the Thunderbirds on Friday night.
Kyle Criscuolo opened the matchup's scoring early in the first period when his shot beat the netminder to get Charlotte on the board first.
Oliver Okuliar took the rebound off of Matt Kiersted to net the Checkers' second goal of the night as the matchup reached its midway point. The Thunderbirds would answer it as they made it on the scoreboard to round out the second period.
The home team would briefly tie the tilt just minutes into the final frame, but Sandis Vilmanis would find the back of the net with the help of Ben Steeves to take back the Checkers' lead.
The Checkers' defense would stand strong behind the Thunderbirds' final push - including killing nearly two full minutes of a two-man advantage late and would earn an empty-net goal to finish off the Thunderbirds and take the win.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Rockford Rocks Grand Rapids 4-1 in Slugfest - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores 20th Goal as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Tops Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Checkers' PK - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Fight Hard But Lose to Bears, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sellout Crowd Sees Comets Fall to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Take Down Penguins 4-2, Clinch Division - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield, 4-2, on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Explode for Eight Goals in 8-3 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Clinch Home-Ice for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins Call up Jack Beck, Chase Pietila from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- O'Reilly Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Award - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Cal O'Reilly Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #71 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield, 4-2, on the Road
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 at Springfield
- John Leonard and Trevor Carrick Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
- Leonard and Carrick Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team