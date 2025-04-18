Colorado Claims Pacific Division Crown with 3-2 Win Over Roadrunners
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado claimed its first Pacific Division Championship since joining the AHL in the 2018-19 season, as the Eagles notched a 3-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday. Forward Jayson Megna netted the game's first goal, while defensemen Wyatt Aamodt and Calle Rosen also found the back of the net. Goaltender Trent Miner collected his 22nd win of the season in net, making 27 saves on 29 shots.
Colorado would kick off the scoring when Megna smacked home a rebound in the crease, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 just 14 seconds into the contest.
The game's first power play would set up Tucson forward Cameron Hebig to light the lamp from the side of the crease, evening the score at 1-1 with 7:35 remaining in the first period.
With the contest still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would jump back in the driver's seat when Aamodt belted a slapshot from the blue line past Roadrunners goalie Matthew Villalta, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge at the 3:49 mark of the period.
Colorado would tack on another goal when Rosen buried a wrister from between the circles, pushing the Eagles lead to 3-1 with 9:31 remaining in the middle frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot Tucson 13-11 in the period and carried a 3-1 advantage into the second intermission.
A 5-on-3 power play would allow the Roadrunners to creep closer, as forward Sammy Walker snapped a wrister from the left-wing circle past Miner, trimming the deficit to 3-2 at the 13:02 mark of the third period.
Tucson would pull Villalta in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 3-2 victory.
Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, April 19th at 8:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
