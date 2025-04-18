Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-48-4-3) face the Hartford Wolf Pack (29-33-7-2) in their penultimate game of the season tonight, opening a two-game road trip at 7 p.m. The Islanders will battle the Providence Bruins to complete their 2024-25 season tomorrow night. Bridgeport hasn't played since Sunday afternoon when Cam Berg and Ross Mitton each scored in their professional debut, but the Islanders suffered a 5-2 loss to the Wilkes- Barre/Scranton Penguins in their home finale. Goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter made 18 saves in his first pro game as well. Eleven of the Islanders' 15 wins this season have come on the road, including a 4-1 victory at the XL Center on Nov. 24.

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game is the last of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the fifth of five at XL Center. Bridgeport is 2-5-2-0 against Hartford, but has points in three of its four games at XL Center (1-1-2-0). The Wolf Pack have won six straight meetings overall. Chris Terry leads Bridgeport in the series with eight points (1g, 7a) in nine games, but remains unavailable tonight while serving the second of a two-game suspension. Hartford's captain, Alex Belzile, leads all players in the series with 14 points (5g, 9a) in nine games. He has points in seven straight meetings, including a hat trick on Dec. 4.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

Tonight is Hartford's 72nd and final game of the season. Head coach Grant Potulny's team has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Wolf Pack are coming off a 3-2 regulation loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, despite Anton Blidh's 19th goal of the year, and Adam Sykora's ninth. Blidh is tied with Alex Belzile and Dylan Roobroeck for the team lead in goals (19). Chad Ruhwedel added two assists and Talyn Boyko (2-2-0) made 28 saves on Wednesday. Hartford has lost six of its last eight games (2-4-2-0) and remains seventh in the Atlantic Division.

FIRST PRO GAME, FIRST PRO GOAL

Cam Berg and Ross Mitton both scored a second-period goal in their professional debuts on Sunday. Berg, the New York Islanders' fourth-round draft pick in 2021, forced home a loose puck in the crease after Gleb Veremyev deflected Liam Foudy's shot on the power play. Veremyev recorded his first pro point with an assist. Mitton, a native of Copiague Harbor on Long Island, scored on a one-timer from the right side following Jack Randl's feed below the goal line. Max Dorrington also logged his first pro point with an assist.

SEMPTIMPHELTER SETS TEAM RECORD

T.J. Semptimphelter also made his professional debut on Sunday. In doing so, he set Bridgeport's record for longest last name in team history (14 letters). The previous record was held by defenseman Dustin VanBallegooie (13 letters) during the 2006-07 season. Semptimphelter, 22, signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) last Saturday after finishing a four-year college career at the University of North Dakota earlier this season, going 18-11-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage in 31 games. He also spent two seasons at Arizona State University and one season at Northeastern.

QUICK HITS

With the additions of Berg, Mitton, and Semptimphelter on Sunday, eight players have made their pro debuts with Bridgeport this season... Fourteen players have made their AHL debuts with Bridgeport... The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in five of their last six games and are 5-for-25 against the Wolf Pack this season (20.0%).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (35-35-12): Last: 6-1 L at Columbus, last night -- Missed playoffs

Worcester Railers (34-30-3-5): Last: 7-3 L at Reading, Saturday -- Missed playoffs

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.