Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters clinched their second consecutive American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs appearance. Tickets for the Monsters first home game on Thursday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Arena are on sale now.
The Monsters' full North Division First Round schedule will be announced later this weekend after the conclusion of the regular season.
Sign up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594 to stay up to date on all the latest Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League and the Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League. They operate and manage Rocket Arena in Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio. In partnership with Gray Media, they also own and operate Rock Entertainment Sports Network, providing 24/7 local Ohio sports and entertainment programming. Rock Entertainment Group unifies multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties, fostering collaboration, growth and new opportunities while delivering exceptional experiences for fans, teams, partners and staff.
- ClevelandMonsters.com -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Admirals Claim Central Division Title - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Shut Out By Marlies In Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Powers Stars Past Moose - Texas Stars
- Jacob Melanson Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Put a Bow on It- Phantoms Demolish Cleveland in Home Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rockford Rocks Grand Rapids 4-1 in Slugfest - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores 20th Goal as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Tops Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Checkers' PK - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Fight Hard But Lose to Bears, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sellout Crowd Sees Comets Fall to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Take Down Penguins 4-2, Clinch Division - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield, 4-2, on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Explode for Eight Goals in 8-3 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Clinch Home-Ice for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins Call up Jack Beck, Chase Pietila from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- O'Reilly Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Award - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Cal O'Reilly Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #71 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth
- Blue Jackets Loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Monsters
- Monsters Drop Final Game against Amerks 4-1
- Cole Clayton Named Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year