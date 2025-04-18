Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters clinched their second consecutive American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs appearance. Tickets for the Monsters first home game on Thursday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Arena are on sale now.

The Monsters' full North Division First Round schedule will be announced later this weekend after the conclusion of the regular season.

