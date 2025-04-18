Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7-3 on Friday night at the PPL Center. Following a regulation loss by the Belleville Senators Friday night, the Monsters have clinched their spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-25-5-6 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings. The Monsters will face the Toronto Marlies for the North Division First Round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in a best-of-three series.

Cleveland forward Luca Del Bel Belluz opened the scoring at 6:26 of the first frame with Mikael Pyyhtiä on the assist for the 1-0 lead. Lehigh Valley answered with two goals, one from Olle Lycksell at 6:50 and another by Garrett Wilson at 8:04 while shorthanded to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Monsters centerman Dylan Gambrell locked the game at two with a goal off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Samuel Knazko at the 5:18 mark of the second frame. Guillaume Richard at 6:13 of the same period pulled Cleveland ahead, 3-2 off a Del Bel Belluz assist to lead through two stanzas. Lehigh Valley's Ty Murchison tied the game, 3-3 at 4:21 of the final frame, followed by Rodrigo Âbols taking the lead for the Phantoms at the 5:27 mark making it a 4-3 game. Phantoms' forwards Lycksell scored his second of the night at 6:23 along with Âbols doing the same on the power play at 12:15 to make it a 6-3 game. Garrett Wilson closed things out with an empty-netter at 19:40 for a 7-3 Phantoms victory.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 27 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Cal Peterson stopped 28 shots for the win.

The Monsters wrap up the regular season with a road matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, April 19, at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 - - 3 LV 2 0 5 - - 7

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 0/5 1/2 9 min / 3 inf LV 34 1/2 5/5 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko L 27 6 10-11-5 LV Peterson W 28 3 13-15-3 Cleveland Record: 35-25-5-6, 5th North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 35-28-6-2, 5th Atlantic Division

