IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs conclude their home schedule for the 2024-25 Regular Season with a Friday night showdown with the Grand Rapids Griffins. The IceHogs begin their preparation for the postseason with a handful of reinforcements from Chicago

Series Finale:

The IceHogs and Griffins will lace up their skates one final time against each other in the regular season. Rockford has a 4-7 record against Grand Rapids this season and have dropped the last three meetings with the Griffins. The lone IceHogs win against Grand Rapids at home came at the beginning of the season when Rockford took a 4-1 win on Oct. 12 to open the season. Zach Sanford was held off the scoresheet Wednesday night but continues to lead Rockford with nine points against the Detroit Redwings affiliate this season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 30-32-6-2, 68 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids- 36-28-4-2, 78 points (3rd Central Division)

Taige Up To The Task:

IceHogs rookie Taige Harding had the primary assists on Paul Ludwinski's goal Wednesday night against Grand Rapids. Harding, 23, has three assists in his first six games at the AHL level and has points in back-to-back games. Harding has spent his first handful of games paired with veteran defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald. The 2022 Calder Cup champion has been paired with a handful of young Blackhawks defensive prospects this season, including spending the bulk of the season paired with Artyom Levshunov. The 6-foot-7-inch defenseman is finding his footing at the pro level, collecting three points over his last four outings.

Rockford Reinforcements:

The IceHogs blueline added more depth earlier this week with Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov returning to Rockford at the conclusion of the NHL regular season. Korchinski appeared in 16 games with Chicago at the tail end of the season, collecting a goal and an assist. The Saskatoon native has 27 points (3G, 24A) in 54 games with the IceHogs this season. Levshunov tallied six points (all assists) in 18 games with Chicago. The 2024 2nd overall selection made his NHL debut with Chicago on Mar. 10 in Colorado. Levshunov returns to Rockford having played 50 games at the AHL this season and collecting 22 points (5G, 17A). Korchinski and Levshunov join Ethan Del Mastro and Nolan Allen on the Rockford backend, all have spent time at the NHL level this season.

Ludwinski Lights The Lamp:

Rookie Paul Ludwinski scored the lone goal for Rockford Wednesday night. The 2022, 2nd round selection has 11 points (7G, 4A) in his rookie campaign with Rockford. The Toronto native has provided steady two-way play throughout the season and recently has provided more scoring with four points over his last seven games. Ludwinski helped spark Rockford's forecheck during their midweek battle with Grand Rapids along with line mates Ryan Gagnier and Jalen Luypen.

Scouting The Griffins:

The Griffins maintain a two point lead over the Chicago Wolves for the three seed in the Central Division after both teams won their Wednesday night contests. The IceHogs put up 29 shots on goaltender Sebastian Cossa Wednesday night and came up on the wrong side of a 2-1 final. Cossa has started eight of the meetings against Rockford this season and has a 5-3 record. Forward Amadeus Lombardi collected his tenth point against the Hogs with an assist on the Griffins game-winning goal by Sheldon Dries in the middle period. Grand Rapids took advantage of the IceHogs miscues, scoring twice on the man-advantage, including on an extended 5-on-3 chance in the middle period. The Griffins power-play is ticking at 26% in eleven meetings with Rockford this year.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 2-1

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 3-8

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 5-7

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1- 2

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

