Griffins Drop Penultimate Regular Season Game in Rockford
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- In the conclusion of their 12-game regular-season series, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 4-1 against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at the BMO Center.
With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Griffins' playoff seeding will come down to their final outing against Iowa tomorrow. Sporting a two-point lead over the fourth-place Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids' magic number for the third seed and a first-round bye is one. Amadeus Lombardi scored the lone tally for the Griffins, his 19th of the season and his seventh in the last 10 games. Joe Snively earned an assist, marking his 12th point in 12 games against Rockford this year (1-11-12), while Axel Sandin-Pellikka secured his first AHL point in his debut with the primary helper. Grand Rapids also inserted Michael Brandsegg-Nygard into the lineup for his AHL debut.
At 8:12 of the opening period, a pair of Griffins penalties within 14 seconds of one another granted the IceHogs 1:36 of a 5-on-3. However, Grand Rapids' penalty kill stood tall, keeping Rockford off the board early. Both teams traded another penalty, but came up empty-handed, exiting the first frame knotted at zero.
Just 4:50 into the second period, the IceHogs struck first when a giveaway at center ice allowed Rockford to skate into the Griffins' zone 2-on-1 and Gavin Hayes took advantage. Then, at 9:07, Zach Sanford extended the IceHogs' lead to two when he sent a pass out in front of Sebastian Cossa that deflected in over the line. With 5:39 left in the second, Dominik Shine took exception to a hit, suffering a double-minor penalty. Yet, Grand Rapids' penalty kill unit outlasted the elongated call. The Griffins came inches from cutting into the lead with 1:46 to go when Sheldon Dries stole the puck for a breakaway chance, but Drew Commesso blocked it away.
A huge scuffle at the conclusion of the second period resulted in 13 different penalties between the two teams, including ejections for Shai Buium and Anton Johansson. The IceHogs ended up with a power-play opportunity to open the third frame. The Griffins killed off the penalty, but Rockford scored its third goal of the contest at 7:53 when Cavan Fitzgerald sent a rebound into the back of the net. With 7:47 remaining, Grand Rapids earned a power play and just 18 seconds later, Lombardi snapped a shot past the blocker of Commesso from above the left circle, putting the Griffins on the board late. Grand Rapids pulled Cossa with 2:33 left in hopes of a comeback, but at 17:43, Jalen Luypen took advantage of the empty net and the Griffins fell 4-1.
Notes
The Griffins finished 7-5-0-0 in their regular-season series against Rockford.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1
Rockford 0 2 2 - 4
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Seney Rfd (tripping), 1:02; Dries Gr (interference), 7:48; Watson Gr (slashing), 8:12; Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (holding), 14:25; Fitzgerald Rfd (slashing), 14:38; Allan Rfd (roughing), 16:43.
2nd Period-1, Rockford, Hayes 5 (Seney, Anderson), 4:50. 2, Rockford, Sanford 19 (Mayhew, Fitzgerald), 9:07. Penalties-Snively Gr (slashing), 0:15; Seney Rfd (goaltender interference), 12:21; Shine Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct, cross-checking), 14:21; Watson Gr (roughing), 17:35; Seney Rfd (roughing), 17:35; Buium Gr (game misconduct - leaving the bench), 20:00; Dries Gr (slashing), 20:00; Johansson Gr (game misconduct - leaving the bench), 20:00; Shine Gr (roughing, roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 20:00; Watson Gr (roughing, misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00; Commesso Rfd (slashing), 20:00; Sanford Rfd (roughing, roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 20:00; Seney Rfd (game misconduct - leaving the bench), 20:00.
3rd Period-3, Rockford, Fitzgerald 8 (Luypen, Thompson), 7:53. 4, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 19 (Sandin-Pellikka, Snively), 12:31 (PP). 5, Rockford, Luypen 8 (Räty, Ludwinski), 17:43 (EN). Penalties-Guttman Rfd (slashing), 12:13.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-7-6-23. Rockford 8-11-13-32.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Rockford 0 / 7.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 21-15-5 (31 shots-28 saves). Rockford, Commesso 18-15-4 (23 shots-22 saves).
A-5,954
Three Stars
1. RFD Fitzgerald (goal, assist); 2. RFD Commesso (W, 22 saves); 3. RFD Aidan Thompson (first professional point)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 36-29-4-2 (78 pts.) / Sat., April 19 at Iowa 7 p.m.
Rockford: 31-32-6-2 (70 pts.) / Sat., April 19 at Chicago 7 p.m.
