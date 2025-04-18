Jacob Melanson Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Canucks

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), were defeated by the Abbotsford Canucks by the final score of 4-1. Jacob Melanson scored the lone goal for the Firebirds in front of a crowd of 7,855 on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Acrisure.

The Canucks opened the scoring as Max Sasson capitalized on a powerplay, knocking a loose puck into the back of the net behind Nikke Kokko nine minutes into the first period. Coachella Valley tied the game at 16:05 of the second period as Jacob Melanson slid the puck five-hole on Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs. Ty Nelson and Max Lajoie earned the assists on Melanson's eighth goal of the season.

In the third period, Abbotsford netted two goals in a span of 14 seconds as Linus Karlsson and Danila Klimovich combined to make it a 3-1 game. Max Sasson bookended the goal scoring with an empty net goal to seal the victory for the Canucks.

Nikke Kokko made 22 saves on 25 shots as his record falls to 20-10-2 on the season. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 1-for-2. With the loss, Coachella Valley's record is now 37-25-4-5

The Firebirds conclude their regular season schedule tomorrow night as they square off against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT. Watch live on AHLTV on FloHockey or listen on 106.9 The Eagle.!

Playoff Tickets on Sale Now!

For the third straight year, the Coachella Valley Firebirds' 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Secure your 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs seats today!

Round One Series Schedule

Game One - Tuesday, April 22nd - 7:00 p.m. PT

Game Two - Saturday, April 26th - 6:00 p.m. PT

Game Three (if necessary) - Sunday, April 27th - 5:00 p.m. PT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.