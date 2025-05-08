Wolf Pack Sign Forward Zakary Karpa to One-Year Deal

May 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Zakary Karpa to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Karpa, 23, scored seven points (1 g, 6 a) in 31 games with Harvard University during the 2024-25 campaign. His six assists matched an NCAA career-high mark. He also notched six assists as a freshman during the 2021-22 season.

The native of Greenwich, CT, helped guide the program to an ECAC Championship as a freshman in 2022.

The 6'2", 190-pound forward was selected by the Rangers in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions are powered by Verizon.

