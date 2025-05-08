Tickets for North Division Finals on Sale Now

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that single-game tickets for the North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, are on sale now.

Tickets for Rochester's guaranteed third-round home games start at $22 and range up to $46 depending on seating location.

The Amerks, who will meet the Laval Rocket in the North Division Finals for the second time in four years, advanced after completing a sweep of the Syracuse Crunch while the Rocket closed out their second-round series against the Cleveland Monsters earlier this week.

The Rocket, who won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as this year's AHL regular-season champions, defeated the Amerks three games to none in the same round three years prior in the only other postseason meeting between the two teams.

The best-of-five series will be played using a 2-3 format with Rochester hosting Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday, May 14 and Friday, May 16 at The Blue Cross Arena. The remainder of the series will be played at Place Bell in Laval, beginning on Wednesday, May 21 for Game 3. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 are scheduled for Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25, respectively.

Below is the full third round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, between the second-place Amerks and first-place Rocket.

Game 1 | Wednesday, May 14 - Laval at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Friday, May 16 - Laval at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 3 | Wednesday, May 21 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

*Game 4 | Friday, May 23 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

* Game 5 | Sunday, May 25 - Rochester at Laval | 4:30 p.m. at Place Bell

*if necessary

Pregame festivities for next Wednesday's series opener include a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for fans 21 and older in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring $5 12-ounce cans of Genesee, Genesse Light, and Genesee seasonal as well as Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive an Amerks rally towel, courtesy of Pepsi.

All Amerks 2025 Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

The 2024-25 American Hockey League season is presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

