Firebirds Fall in Game Three Loss to Canucks, 3-1

May 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night by the final score of 3-1. Ryan Winterton scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley while Nikke Kokko made 20 saves on 22 shots. With the loss, the Firebirds trail the best-of-five series 2-1 and face elimination on Friday night.

The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 12-5 in the opening period but found themselves in a 2-0. Nate Smith scored on Abbotsford's first shot of the game at 15:05 followed up by a Kirill Kudravtsev wrister from the blueline with 23 seconds left in the first.

Following a scoreless second period, Coachella Valley cut the Abbotsford lead in half. Logan Morrison stole the puck off the boards and found Ryan Winterton to make it 2-1 just 3:24 into the third period.

The Firebirds pulled Kokko for an extra skater and Canucks' forward Phil Di Giuseppe cashed in on the empty net and regained Abbotsford's two goal lead with one minute left in the game.

Nikke Kokko made 20 saves on 22 shots in the loss. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 and is now 0-for-14 in the postseason. The penalty kill went 3-for-3, putting them at 13-for-13 in the playoffs.. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 26-23.

The Firebirds look to stave off elimination this Friday, May 9th as they rematch with the Canucks in Abbotsford for Game Four. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT at the Abbotsford Events Centre.

Watch Away Playoff Games Through the Firebirds Bar Network!

Join fellow fans to watch the upcoming away games! Enjoy food and drink specials, giveaways, and catch the game for a Firebirds' Bar Network Takeover! Head over to Buffalo Wild Wings (Palm Desert) or Taproom 29 at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella to join in on the fun! For more information on the Firebirds Bar Network, click HERE.

Round Two Series Schedule:

Game Four - Friday, May 9th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

Game Five* - Sunday, May 11th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

* If necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.