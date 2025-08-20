Firebirds Re-Sign Forward Jackson Berezowski

Published on August 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that forward Jackson Berezowski has been re-signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Berezowski appeared in 67 games last season for the Firebirds' ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks, netting 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists). The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native racked up 8 points in 15 postseason games, helping the Mavericks to an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

During the 2023-24 season, Berezowski skated in 59 games for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL and one game for the AHL's Toronto Marlies during the 2023-24 season. Berezowski registered 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) during his time with the Growlers.

Prior to turning pro, Berezowski played a total of five seasons for the Everett Silvertips of Western Hockey League and was named the team's captain prior to his penultimate season. Berezowski recorded 232 points (130 goals, 102 assists) in 273 games with the Silvertips and finished his junior career with a +72 rating. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder ranks as the all-time leading goal scorer in Silvertips' franchise history.

Firebirds list of signed players:

Ian McKinnon (two-year)

Gustav Olofsson (two-year)

Jack LaFontaine (one-year)

Charlie Wright (one-year)

Landon McCallum (one-year)

Jakov Novak (one-year)

Jackson Berezowski (one-year)







American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.