New Rinkside Seating Locations Included in the Big 6 Pack Get Yours Today

Published on August 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Secure your seat to the six biggest promotions of the year today with a Big 6 Pack! There is something for everyone with plans starting at just $21 a game! Enjoy exclusive seating locations, no fees, and save money.

BIG 6 PACK GAMES

Saturday, October 18: Opening Night Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, November 15: Youth Jersey Giveaway #1

Saturday, November 29: Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, January 23: Adult Jersey Giveaway

Saturday, March 21: Star Wars Night

Friday, April 17: Fan Appreciation Night







