New Rinkside Seating Locations Included in the Big 6 Pack Get Yours Today
Published on August 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Secure your seat to the six biggest promotions of the year today with a Big 6 Pack! There is something for everyone with plans starting at just $21 a game! Enjoy exclusive seating locations, no fees, and save money.
BIG 6 PACK GAMES
Saturday, October 18: Opening Night Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway
Saturday, November 15: Youth Jersey Giveaway #1
Saturday, November 29: Teddy Bear Toss
Friday, January 23: Adult Jersey Giveaway
Saturday, March 21: Star Wars Night
Friday, April 17: Fan Appreciation Night
American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Firebirds Re-Sign Forward Jackson Berezowski - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- New Rinkside Seating Locations Included in the Big 6 Pack Get Yours Today - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.