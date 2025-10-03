Roadrunners Unveil New Primary Uniforms for 10th Anniversary Season

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, unveiled new primary home and away uniforms today, showcasing a reimagined Kachina color palette and iconic logo for the club's 10th Anniversary season.

"This season marks an important milestone for our franchise, and we wanted to celebrate it in a way that reflects both our history and our future," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "The Kachina look has always connected strongly with our fans across Arizona, and we're excited to make it the centerpiece of our identity in this anniversary year."

The move also reflects the club's ongoing effort to connect with the community and energize the fan base.

"Our new uniforms are bold and unmistakably Tucson," said Roadrunners Vice President of Marketing Rob Mattina. "They pay tribute to the colors and traditions that make hockey in the desert unique, while giving our players and fans something fresh to rally around as we celebrate 10 years in Southern Arizona."

UNIFORM DETAILS

After featuring both light and dark Kachina jerseys as alternates since the 2019-20 season, this year marks the first time in franchise history that Tucson will wear both a white and dark Kachina uniform as their full-time primary home and road sets.

For the first time in club history, the Roadrunners' dark jersey will feature forest green as the primary color, accented by brick red. The team will also wear a white Kachina sweater for just the second time in franchise history - and the first time since 2022-23 - but with a twist: this year's edition introduces green accents for the first time.

The uniforms also feature a commemorative 10th Anniversary shoulder patch, highlighting the community and history that have shaped the Roadrunners' first decade in Southern Arizona. The design showcases the team's traditional Dusty logo, four mountain ranges that surround Tucson, a diamond representing 10 years in the desert, and crossed hockey sticks that mark two additional milestones celebrated this year: Tucson's 250th Anniversary and the AHL's 90th Anniversary.

NEW PRIMARY COLORS

The Roadrunners will continue to draw from the original Kachina palette of brick red, forest green, black, sand, purple and sienna. The updated look emphasizes forest green, replacing black as the base color on the dark set and highlighting it as the primary accent on the light set. This evolution gives the Roadrunners a look that feels both timeless and brand new, a perfect fit for the 10th anniversary season.

PAYING HOMAGE TO HOCKEY IN THE DESERT

The Kachina design has deep roots in Arizona hockey. Originally launched in 1996 for the Phoenix Coyotes' inaugural NHL season, the iconic Coyotes logo and color scheme were created by Phoenix designer Greg Fisher and inspired by the supernatural beings in the traditions of the Pueblo peoples. The palette reflects the colors of the Southwest and has become one of the most recognizable uniform identities in hockey.

ROADRUNNERS KACHINA HISTORY

The Roadrunners and CCM first introduced the black Kachina sweater as an alternate jersey during the 2019-20 season, debuting the look with a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign on Nov. 23, 2019, and sparking the club's annual "Kachina Saturdays." The tradition has continued through multiple seasons, including the debut of the club's first white Kachina with purple accents in 2022-23, which was also christened with victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Nov. 19, 2022.

Since then, the Kachina look has remained a fan favorite in Tucson, and the 2025-26 season will mark the first time it serves as the club's full-time primary uniform set.







American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.