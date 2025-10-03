Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2025 Training Camp roster to 27 players (17 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders) after making the following six roster moves. In addition, center Jansen Harkins was placed on Injured Reserve.

Assigned to San Diego (AHL): 

Calle Clang - G

Nathan Gaucher - C

Tyson Hinds - D

Tristan Luneau - D

Yegor Sidorov - LW

Stian Solberg - D







