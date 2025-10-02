Red Wings Assign 10 to Griffins
Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned forwards Ondrej Becher, Sheldon Dries, John Leonard, Amadeus Lombardi, Dominik Shine and Austin Watson, defensemen William Lagesson, Ian Mitchell and Antti Tuomisto, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will stage their first practice of the 2025-26 season this Monday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in preparation for their 30th anniversary season, which begins Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT at the Texas Stars.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
