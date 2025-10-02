Wolf Pack Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has completed several transactions, reducing their Training Camp roster by eleven players.

The series of transactions is as follow:

The Rangers have reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas from the Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

The Wolf Pack have loaned forward Zakary Karpa to the Bison.

The Wolf Pack have released forwards Brett Budgell, Daniel Tedesco, Mikael Robidoux, Shane Ott, and Mark Kaleinikovas and defenseman Seung Jae Lee from their professional tryout agreements (PTO). All six players will report to the Bison.

Forward Noah Kane has been released from his PTO and will report to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Forward Liam Devlin and defenseman Nick Carabin have both been released from their PTOs and will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 15 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 28 players.

Forwards (15): Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Chongmin Lee*, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (10): Theo Calvas*, Jackson Dorrington, Cullen Ferguson*, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (3): Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand, and Callum Tung

