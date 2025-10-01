Ontario's 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their initial 2025 training camp roster and schedule as they begin on-ice sessions this week at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

The roster features 25 total players, including 14 forwards, eight defenders, and three goaltenders. Among the group are 11 returners who have appeared on Ontario's roster in previous seasons.

Four players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including forwards Cam Hausinger and Ryan O'Hara, who are also on contracts for 2025-26 with Ontario's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as well as defenders Timothy Lovell and Luc Salem.

The Reign's full initial training camp roster is as follows -

Goaltenders (3) - Erik Portillo, Isaiah Saville, Mattias Sholl

Defensemen (8) - Parker Berge, Jakub Dvorak, Kirill Kirsanov, Timothy Lovell, Jack Millar, Tim Rego, Luc Salem, Otto Salin

Forwards (14) - Jacob Doty, Kenny Connors, Cam Hausinger, Jack Hughes, Kenta Isogai, Aatu Jamsen, Kaleb Lawrence, Keaton Mastrodonato, Ryan O'Hara, John Parker-Jones, Francesco Pinelli, Hudson Schandor, Jared Wright, Koehn Ziemmer

A full version of the roster can be viewed here. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Ontario will play two exhibition games during the preseason on Thursday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in El Segundo at Toyota Sports Performance Center and Sunday vs. the San Diego Gulls at Toyota Arena beginning at 3 p.m.

The full 2025 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -

Date Event Time Location

Wednesday, 10/1 Practice 10 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/2 vs. Coachella Valley 4:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Friday, 10/3 OFF DAY

Saturday, 10/4 Practice 11 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Sunday, 10/5 vs. San Diego 3 p.m. Toyota Arena

Monday, 10/6 OFF DAY

Tuesday, 10/7 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 10/8 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/9 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Friday, October 10 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.