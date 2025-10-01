Detroit Announces Multiple Transactions

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned forwards Alex Doucet, Jakub Rychlovsky and Eduards Tralmaks to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings also released forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger, and defensemen Alex Kannok Leipert and Jacob Truscott from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.