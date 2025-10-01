Detroit Announces Multiple Transactions
Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned forwards Alex Doucet, Jakub Rychlovsky and Eduards Tralmaks to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings also released forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger, and defensemen Alex Kannok Leipert and Jacob Truscott from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025
- Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 6-3 in Preseason Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Utica Comets
- Detroit Announces Multiple Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Predators Assign Schaefer to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- What to Know About Comets' Opening Weekend - Utica Comets
- Ontario's 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details and Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Rangers Assign Brendan Brisson and Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Four Players to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Oilers Acquire Ingram; Assign to Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Announce 2025 AHL Training Camp Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Open Training Camp in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League, CCM Announce Extension of Long-Standing Partnership - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.