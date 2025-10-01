Comets Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - Comets training camp officially kicked off on Monday at the Adirondack Bank Center and through the first few days of camp, 27 players have been present, with 17 forwards, six defenseman, and four goalies. After three days of competitive on-ice sessions, the team is ready for its first preseason game tomorrow night (Thursday, October 2) at home against the Syracuse Crunch at 7 PM.

A handful of players from last season's roster have been at camp this week such as Ryan Schmelzer, Jack Malone, Dylan Wendt, Josh Filmon, Tag Bertuzzi, Jackson van de Leest, Cam Squires, Ryan Wheeler, and Jeremy Brodeur, many of whom attended NHL training camp in New Jersey last week. Bertuzzi had a solid showing at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo prior to camp in New Jersey, finishing tied for the team lead with five points over the tournament's three games.

There is also a plethora of new faces at training camp in Utica, many of whom were signed by the Comets' ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder. A few of the ECHL-contracted players received invitations to attend Devils training camp such as forwards Brian Carrabes and Alex Campbell, and defensemen Luke Reid and Jimmy Dowd Jr. Carrabes was a standout at the Prospects Challenge, notching two goals and an assist in three games.

Among the goaltenders present at training camp in Utica have been Jeremy Brodeur, Tyler Brennan, Jakub Málek, and Henry Welsch. Brennan and Málek each played during the Prospects Challenge. Brennan stopped 20 of 22 in the first game of the tournament and Málek stopped 26 of 28 in the second game. With three years under his belt in Finland's top professional league, Liiga, Málek enters training camp as one of the more highly touted prospects in the Devils' pipeline.

