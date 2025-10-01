What to Know About Comets' Opening Weekend

Published on October 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - With training camp officially underway, hockey fever in Utica is back. The Comets are gearing up for Opening Weekend against the Cleveland Monsters next Friday, October 10th at 7 PM and Saturday, October 11th at 3 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center. Whether you already have tickets or are considering going, here's what you need to know looking ahead to next weekend.

One of the most captivating elements is an in-arena pregame show on the digital dasher boards that were installed last season. The Adirondack Bank Center became the first arena in North America to implement Vepe-Icepro's state-of-the-art dasher boards last December, and with a full offseason of planning, this system will bring the gameday experience for Comets fans to new heights starting with the show on Opening Night.

To promote an electric atmosphere and to celebrate the return of Comets hockey, there will be a thunder stick-giveaway on the concourse prior to both games next weekend. Fans will also have the chance to receive magnetic schedules and one-of-a-kind collectable team posters.

Rounding out the weekend is Saturday's matinee which will feature a red-carpet player entrance in 72 Tavern & Grill prior to the game. Comets players, coaches and New Jersey Devils personnel will do live interviews from 12 PM-2 PM. This will be a great opportunity for fans to get pictures and autographs from their favorite Comets players and with it being a 3 PM game, a perfect way for families to take in Comets hockey.

This will kick off the Comets' 13th season as a franchise and Ryan Parent's first full season at the helm as Head Coach, who stepped in as Interim Head Coach last November and led the team to a solid second half. Alongside him will be two new faces in Assistant Coaches Matt Carkner and Mark Voakes. Carkner joins the team after spending the last three seasons as the General Manager and Head Coach of the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. Voakes served as a Player Development Coach with the New Jersey Devils for the last three seasons.

Among some of the returning players for Utica will be forward Ryan Schmelzer who has served as team captain the last four seasons. The Buffalo, NY native has also led the team in points the past two years, registering 44 last year and 52 the year prior.

Forward Cam Squires arrived in Utica for training camp yesterday. The Devils' fourth round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft joined the Comets for the final three games of the 2024-25 season and recorded an impressive four points (one goal, three assists), making him an intriguing player to watch this season.

Although he is still at training camp in New Jersey, one of the exciting additions this offseason was defenseman Calen Addison who was signed by the Devils to a one-year, two-way deal in July. The 25-year-old right shot defenseman played for the Henderson Silver Knights and Springfield Thunderbirds last season. He led all Henderson defensemen in scoring with 33 points in 49 games before being acquired by Springfield later in the season.

The Cleveland Monsters are set to embark on their 19th season as a franchise after finishing in fifth place in the North Division last season with 81 points which marked their second straight year reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs. A familiar face for Comets fans is defenseman Will MacKinnon who was acquired by Cleveland after he played 42 games for Utica last season and 40 games with the Comets the year prior. The 25-year-old Michigan native is expected to play for the Monsters again this season.

The countdown to Comets hockey is on. To get tickets for Opening Weekend, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.

Weekend Summary:

October 10th at 7 PM and October 11th at 3 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center vs. Cleveland Monsters

In-arena pregame show on digital dasher boards

Thunder-stick, magnetic schedule, and team poster giveaways

Red-carpet player entrance on October 11th in 72 Tavern & Grill







