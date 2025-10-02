Wranglers Announce Start of AHL Training Camp
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers Hockey Club announced today the roster and schedule for the beginning of the team's 2025 Training Camp at WinSport.
The Wranglers hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 29th, at WinSport. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session. The Wranglers will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, Oct. 1st.
The schedule for the first three days of camp is as follows:
Monday, September 29th:
10:50am - WinSport Arena B
Tuesday, September 30th:
10:50am - WinSport Arena D
Wednesday, October 1st:
Split Squad Scrimmage:11:00am - WinSport Arena B
*Schedule is subject to change. Please refer to the Wranglers PR twitter for any schedule updates: @WranglersPR
This offseason, the Calgary Wranglers signed seven players to AHL/ECHL contracts, who will all attend training camp:
Name DOB Hometown Played Last Season
Chase Pauls (Defense) October 7, 2003 Osler, Saskatchewan Rapid City Rush (ECHL) / Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)
Xavier Bernard (Defense) January 6, 2005 Mercier, Quebec Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) / Reading Royals (ECHL)
Ryan Chyzowski (Forward) May 14, 2000 Kamloops, BC Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) / Manitoba Moose (AHL)
Quinn Olson (Forward) May 9, 2001 Calgary, AB Greenville Swamp Rabits (ECHL) / Ontario Reign (AHL)
Briley Wood (Forward) January 15, 2003 Rivers, MB Utah Grizzlys (ECHL / Colorado Eagles (AHL)
Brett Davis (Forward) June 1, 1999 Oakbank, MB Rapid City Rush (ECHL) / Calgary Wranglers (AHL)
Blake Bennett (Forward) October 27, 1998 Grand Island, NY Rapid City Rush (ECHL)
The Calgary Wranglers currently have 28 players attending AHL camp; three goalies, nine defencemen, and 16 forwards. Seven of the players attending camp are on a try-out from the Calgary Wranglers ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush. Turner Ottenbreit will be attending camp on an AHL training camp professional try-out (PTO).
