Wranglers Announce Start of AHL Training Camp

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers Hockey Club announced today the roster and schedule for the beginning of the team's 2025 Training Camp at WinSport.

The Wranglers hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 29th, at WinSport. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session. The Wranglers will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, Oct. 1st.

The schedule for the first three days of camp is as follows:

Monday, September 29th:

10:50am - WinSport Arena B

Tuesday, September 30th:

10:50am - WinSport Arena D

Wednesday, October 1st:

Split Squad Scrimmage:11:00am - WinSport Arena B

*Schedule is subject to change. Please refer to the Wranglers PR twitter for any schedule updates: @WranglersPR

This offseason, the Calgary Wranglers signed seven players to AHL/ECHL contracts, who will all attend training camp:

Name DOB Hometown Played Last Season

Chase Pauls (Defense) October 7, 2003 Osler, Saskatchewan Rapid City Rush (ECHL) / Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)

Xavier Bernard (Defense) January 6, 2005 Mercier, Quebec Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) / Reading Royals (ECHL)

Ryan Chyzowski (Forward) May 14, 2000 Kamloops, BC Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) / Manitoba Moose (AHL)

Quinn Olson (Forward) May 9, 2001 Calgary, AB Greenville Swamp Rabits (ECHL) / Ontario Reign (AHL)

Briley Wood (Forward) January 15, 2003 Rivers, MB Utah Grizzlys (ECHL / Colorado Eagles (AHL)

Brett Davis (Forward) June 1, 1999 Oakbank, MB Rapid City Rush (ECHL) / Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Blake Bennett (Forward) October 27, 1998 Grand Island, NY Rapid City Rush (ECHL)

The Calgary Wranglers currently have 28 players attending AHL camp; three goalies, nine defencemen, and 16 forwards. Seven of the players attending camp are on a try-out from the Calgary Wranglers ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush. Turner Ottenbreit will be attending camp on an AHL training camp professional try-out (PTO).







