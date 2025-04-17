Abbotsford Secures a 2-1 Win over the Bakersfield Condors in a Come from Behind Victory

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks are knocking on the door of the postseason with just three regular-season games remaining. The team is finishing the season on the road and kicked off their final road trip with a battle against the Bakersfield Condors.

Artūrs Šilovs earned his third consecutive start in net for the Canucks, facing off against former Abbotsford goaltender Colin Delia at the other end.

The Condors came out strong, fighting for their playoff lives. Just 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the game, Šilovs made the initial save, but with him out of position, Daniel D'Amato capitalized to give Bakersfield an early lead. The Canucks had the lone power play of the period but couldn't convert, heading into the second down by one.

The second period was a more balanced affair, with both teams exchanging chances at even strength. The Canucks had some quality looks, but Colin Delia stood tall in goal for the Condors. Late in the frame, Joe Arntsen and Ethan Keppen dropped the gloves in a scrap, but that was the highlight of the period, which ended scoreless. The Canucks remained down by one heading into the third.

With time running out, the Canucks needed a big third period to mount a comeback. As with the second, the first half of the frame was tight and low-scoring. But just under the midway point, Joe Arntsen stepped up once again. His long shot from the blue line found the back of the net, tying the game at 1-his first career goal. Jackson Kunz also recorded his first career point with an assist on the play.

With just over three minutes remaining, the Canucks struck again. Sammy Blais spotted Tristen Nielsen down the ice and connected on a long pass. Nielsen weaved his way to the net and sniped it top corner to give Abbotsford their first lead of the game.

Bakersfield pulled their goalie in the final moments in an attempt to tie it up, but Šilovs shut the door. He stopped 32 of 33 shots, helping Abbotsford secure a crucial win and hold onto second place in the division.

The Canucks now head to Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds before wrapping up their regular season in Ontario against the Reign.

