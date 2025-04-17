Leonard and Carrick Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The league announced today that John Leonard and Trevor Carrick have been named to the AHL Second All-Star Team.

This marks the sixth and seventh instances of a Checkers player earning a spot on a postseason All-Star Team in franchise history. Charlotte is also the only team this season with two representatives on the postseason All-Star teams.

Leonard has posted 60 points (35g, 25a) in 70 games this season, leading Charlotte in both goals and points. His 35 goals are the second-most in a single season in team history, only trailing Zach Boychuk's franchise-record 36 from 2013-14.

The 26-year-old, who signed a one-year AHL contract with Charlotte last offseason, also set franchise records for both shorthanded goals (5) and shorthanded points (7) - tying for the league lead and holding sole possession of the league lead, respectively - and was named to this year's AHL All-Star Classic.

Leonard is the first Charlotte forward to be named to a postseason All-Star Team since Andrew Poturalski in 2018-19.

Carrick has posted 50 points (13g, 37a) in 66 games this season, leading Checkers blue liners in goals, assists and points. The franchise's all-time leader in games played, Carrick became the third defenseman in team history to hit the 50-point mark in a season.

The 30-year-old blue liner spent his first five seasons with Charlotte - including playing a big role in capturing the 2019 Calder Cup - before departing for five seasons with San Jose, San Diego and Syracuse. Carrick returned this past offseason via a two-year AHL contract and has set a career high in points, as well as joining Leonard at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

The full AHL Second All-Star Team is: G Matt Murray (MIL), D Ethan Bear (HER), D Trevor Carrick (CLT), F Seth Griffith (BAK), F John Leonard (CLT), F Alex Steeves (TOR).

The full AHL First All-Star Team is: G Michael DiPietro (PRO), D Jacob MacDonald (COL), D Derrick Pouliot (SYR), Matej Blumel (TEX), Matthew Peca (SPR), Andrew Poturalski (SJ).

