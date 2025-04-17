Griffins Capitalize on Special Teams to Defeat IceHogs

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins used two power-play goals and a 28-save performance from Sebastian Cossa to defeat the Rockford IceHogs 2-1 on Wednesday at the BMO Center.

Sheldon Dries netted his team-high 24th goal of the season in the outing, his fourth tally in the last six games. Ondrej Becher also found the back of the net for his 10th of the year with assists from Emmitt Finnie and Gabriel Seger. Finnie's helper marked his fifth point in the last six games (1-4-5) and Seger extended his point streak to three (2-1-3). Amadeus Lombardi added an assist, securing his 11th point in the last seven games (5-6-11).

Both teams traded penalties in the early going, as the Griffins killed off two Rockford power-play chances in the process. Then, on Grand Rapids' second man-advantage of the outing, Becher put the Griffins on the board at 9:48. Finnie sent a feed to Seger along the left boards and he fired a cross-ice pass to a streaking Becher who snapped it past Drew Commesso from the right circle.

At 12:21 of the second period, the Griffins drew a penalty. Rockford went on the kill, but committed two more penalties in less than a minute, granting Grand Rapids over two minutes of a 5-on-3. With 5:55 left in the frame, Lombardi cruised into the left circle and sent a shot toward the goalmouth. The puck rebounded off Commesso and Dries batted it out of midair through the five-hole, increasing the Griffins' lead to two on the two-man advantage. Grand Rapids remained on a 5-on-3 following the goal but failed to find the back of the net.

With 12:28 remaining, Paul Ludwinski broke up Cossa's shutout when he found an opening on the doorstep. The Griffins held onto their lead, threatening to extend it back to two at 14:30 when Dries beat the goaltender with a shot, but he hit the goalpost. The IceHogs pulled Commesso with 2:36 left, attempting to tie the score. Grand Rapids' defense held strong but committed a penalty with 38 seconds to go. Rockford kept the net empty to make it a 6-on-4, but the Griffins fended off the offensive barrage and skated off with a 2-1 win.

Notes *Grand Rapids earned its third straight win against Rockford, outscoring the IceHogs 17-9 in that span. *The Griffins have scored six power-play goals in their last six games.

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

Rockford 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Becher 10 (Seger, Finnie), 9:48 (PP). Penalties-Bantle Gr (hooking), 2:04; Allan Rfd (holding), 3:30; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 4:50; Harding Rfd (interference), 8:17; Kuzmin Rfd (holding the stick), 19:07.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Dries 24 (Lombardi, Buium), 14:05 (PP). Penalties-Wallinder Gr (cross-checking), 7:14; Allan Rfd (holding), 9:17; Cates Rfd (slashing), 12:21; Harding Rfd (tripping), 13:00; Allan Rfd (delay of game), 13:05.

3rd Period-3, Rockford, Ludwinski 7 (Harding, Luypen), 7:32. Penalties-Johansson Gr (roughing), 19:22; Tuomisto Gr (misconduct, roughing), 19:22; Ludwinski Rfd (misconduct, roughing), 19:22.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-14-5-29. Rockford 7-10-12-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 7; Rockford 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 21-14-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Rockford, Commesso 17-15-4 (29 shots-27 saves).

A-2,581

Three Stars

1. GR Becher (power-play goal); 2. RFD Jalen Luypen (assist); 3. GR Cossa (W, 28 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 36-28-4-2 (78 pts.) / Fri., April 18 at Rockford 8 p.m. EDT

Rockford: 30-32-6-2 (68 pts.) / Fri., April 18 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

