Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - Zachary Metsa scored the go-ahead goal midway into the second period and Brett Murray celebrated a milestone to help lead the Rochester Americans to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters in the season series finale between the North Division rivals Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks picked up their 42nd win of the season, climbing over the 90-point mark on the strength of a 42-21-4-3 record. A Cleveland loss prevented the Monsters from clinching a playoff berth as they fell to 35-24-5-6.

In addition to Metsa and Murray, Mason Jobst scored on the power-play and Riley Fiddler-Schultz netted an empty-net goal. Jobst, Murray, and Metsa all finished with goals and assists for two-point games.

Devon Levi recorded 24 saves in goal for his 25th win of the season. The 23-year-old is 25-12-4 on the season.

FIRST PERIOD

Vsevolod Komarov drew the game's first penalty, allowing the Amerks a power-play that Jobst would convert on.

The captain stood in the slot, awaiting a shot from Zachary Metsa at the top of the zone. Jobst got his stick in the lane to redirect the offering past Cleveland's Zachary Sawchenko, nabbing Rochester the man-advantage conversion for the 1-0 lead.

Jobst's goal was followed 39 seconds later by Cleveland's Luca Del Bel Belluz. The Blue Jackets prospect collected a drop pass from Trey Fix-Wolansky in the left circle before taking a shot that went by the glove of Levi, evening the score at 1-1 with under seven minutes to play in the period.

SECOND PERIOD

Like the first, it was a quiet opening 10 minutes of the second period, though Rochester had chances that could've made a difference. Brett Murray collected a pass Jobst sent through the slot for a one-timer that Sawchenko stopped with the blocker.

Lukas Rousek poked a breakaway chance in on Sawchenko that the goaltender plopped on top of to evade a rebound opportunity.

Brendan Warren added to the Amerk threats by batting a puck toward the goal from on top of the crease. The puck banged off both the crossbar and the left post, but remained out.

The dam of pressure finally broke 12:37 in when Warren cruised down the right wing, then pushed the puck toward the net front for a crashing Metsa to tip over the shoulders of Sawchenko and in for the 2-1 edge.

THIRD PERIOD

Rochester suppressed Cleveland in the third, limiting them to only six shots on goal. Shortly after the Amerks killed off their lone penalty of the contest, the Monsters pulled Sawchenko for the extra attacker. Fiddler-Schultz stole the puck at the blueline, then strung the puck down the ice and into the empty net for a 3-1 lead.

In the final minute of the game, Murray collected a pass from Jobst to skate down the ice for a breakaway toward an empty net. Murray was slashed on his way to the goal, and so with it being in breakaway fashion, the officials credited the sixth-year pro with his 27th goal of the season, subsequently counting as the 100th of Murray's AHL career to seal the deal in a 4-1 win.

STARS AND STRIPES

Murray's goal puts him one behind Amerks Hall of Famer Randy Cunneyworth (101) for 19th all-time in goals for the franchise ... With a goal and an assist, Murray ties his career best 49-point season from 2022-23 ... Metsa finished the season series with Cleveland posting nine points (4+5) ... Levi posted his 25th win of the season.

UP NEXT

The Amerks begin the final weekend of the regular season in home-and-home fashion against the Toronto Marlies. The action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester, beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday night with the home finale for the regular season, as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

CLE: L. Del Bel Belluz (26),

ROC: M. Jobst (PPG-18), Z. Metsa (7-GWG), R. Fiddler-Schultz (13-EN), B. Murray (27-EN)

Goaltenders

CLE: Z. Sawchenko - 30/32 (L)

ROC: D. Levi - 24/25 (W)

Shots

CLE: 25

ROC: 34

Special Teams

CLE: PP (0/1) | PK (1/2)

ROC: PP (1/2) | PK (1/1)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - Z. Metsa

2. ROC - D. Levi

3. ROC - B. Warren

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://youtu.be/wNaYhgM9dao

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/nyUVbgHOxwg

RILEY FIDDLER-SCHULTZ POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/aThB7ijqx2A

ZACHARY METSA POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/peNSlX2iViU

